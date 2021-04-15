Drums man faces drug charges after crash

Apr. 15—A Drums man faces drug charges after a two-vehicle rollover crash in Hazleton on Tuesday evening turned up more than 400 baggies of heroin.

Hayden Jacobs, 22, faces felony drug delivery charges after the crash at 20th and Laurel streets that sent him and three others — one of which had to be freed from his vehicle — to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.

The crash happened at 6:18 p.m. as a vehicle driven by Frankyeli DelaCruz-Santos was traveling west on 20th Street and entered Laurel Street when it was unsafe to do so, city police said.

Jacobs was headed north on Laurel Street and struck Santos' vehicle, which landed on its driver's side, police said. Hazleton firefighters had to extricate Santos from his vehicle, police said.

Santos along with two passengers were taken to a hospital for pain, and Jacobs was also transported for a headache, police said.

Both vehicles sustained major damage and were towed.

During the investigation, police found that Jacobs possessed a large amount of drugs, and officers found 441 baggies of suspected heroin and a syringe.

Jacobs was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He remains in the Luzerne County Correctional Facility in Wilkes-Barre in lieu of $25,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 28 in Luzerne County Central Court.

Contact the writer: kmonitz@standardspeaker.com; 570-501-3589