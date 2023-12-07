Read the full story on The Backfire News

Drunk Crazy Russian Girl’s Car Gets Creamed By A Train

A crazy scenario unfolded after an allegedly intoxicated 21-year-old woman drove her car onto some train tracks in Sumter County, Florida and a train collided with it. When police arrived right after the collision, they didn’t know who was who, if anyone was in the car when it was hit, etc.

This female Jedi might have had one too many that night.

As they spoke with witnesses and pieced things together, they realized the driver abandoned the car on the tracks and fled before it was hit. That might have been a bit of a relief, but once they chased this chick down things took a dramatic turn.

Image via YouTube

Immediately after getting cuffed the complaints start and they never really stop. This young woman almost immediately admits to drinking and yet she was driving, then she tries bossing one cop around about how to do her job.

Why is it when people screw up big time they want to call attention to everyone else’s supposed faults?

This girl, who tells police her name is Jenna even though it isn’t, keeps asking someone to “fix” her hair. Then she flips the female officer in the face with her hair. How old are we?

Image via YouTube

She also does what just about every young woman who gets picked up DUI pulls: she asks if someone can call her daddy. This seems to be a pattern.

To further frustrate police she also slips her cuffs after promising she wouldn’t, then gets all combative when they try putting the cuffs back on. She also threatens police with arrest, tells them to take her home, claims she’s going to sue everyone, and makes all kinds of other demands.

The most ridiculous part is how “Jenna” claims she can’t be arrested because she’s apparently a Russian citizen. We had no idea Russians were immune from all American laws.

Image via YouTube

Probably one of the most annoying things about being a cop would be dealing with all the drunks. They’re often combative, lie like crazy, and just make no sense yet you’re expected to remain professional and such. Bless officers like these who keep their cool even as suspects like this chick just act crazy and aggressive.

Unfortunately, this video can only be viewed on YouTube so we can’t embed it for your convenience. However, you can watch it in its entirety here.