Drunk driver accused of accosting another motorist with a gun sentenced

Jan. 17—A drunk driver accused of flashing a gun at another motorist over the summer earned suspended and partially suspended sentences in Flathead County District Court earlier this month.

Judge Heidi Ulbricht handed down a suspended six-month jail sentence to Del Thomas Russon, 55, for misdemeanor assault and a one-year jail sentence with all but 30 days suspended for a misdemeanor drunk driving charge. Russon received credit for four days of time served and was ordered to pay $2,750 in court fines and fees.

Russon initially pleaded not guilty to a felony assault with a weapon charge and misdemeanor drunk driving charge after his July 3 arrest. He changed his plea in October after reaching a deal with prosecutors that saw the charges amended.

Prosecutors accused Russon of tailing a vehicle that passed him on U.S. 93 and confronting the driver. During the ensuing argument, Russon pulled out a pistol, according to court documents.

"What now, [expletive]?" Russon allegedly asked the victim.

Responding Kalispell Police officers, armed with the victim's description of Russon's vehicle, tracked down the 55-year-old. Russon allegedly told officers that he was driving home when another vehicle began tailgating him. He said he pulled over to let it pass and then continued home, which is where he came face-to-face with the other driver, according to court documents.

Describing the other motorist as approaching him aggressively and yelling, Russon allegedly said he retrieved a handgun from his center console.

During Russon's recounting of the confrontation, officers picked up the odor of an alcoholic beverage on the 55-year-old, according to court documents. They also noted his slurred speech and flushed face, court documents said.

Russon, who had previous drunk driving convictions in 2008 and 2012, showed signs of intoxication during a subsequent field sobriety test, court documents alleged. A breath sample returned with a result of .146, according to court documents.

News Editor Derrick Perkins can be reached at 758-4430 or dperkins@dailyinterlake.com.