Drunk driver accused of flashing gun pleads guilty to misdemeanors

Oct. 11—A drunk driver arrested for allegedly flashing a gun at another motorist near Lilac Loop over the summer changed his plea in Flathead County District Court last week after striking a deal with prosecutors.

Dell Thomas Russon, 55, initially pleaded not guilty to a felony assault with a weapon charge and misdemeanor count of driving under the influence following his July 3 arrest. He reached a plea deal on Oct. 4 that saw prosecutors amend the charges to misdemeanor assault and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Russon pleaded guilty to the misdemeanors that same day and Judge Heidi Ulbricht, who is presiding over the case, set sentencing for Jan. 11.

Prosecutors are expected to recommend Russon receive a suspended six-month sentence in the county jail, pay $175 in fines and fees, and enroll in anger management for the former charge. They will recommend he serve 30 days of a one-year sentence in the county jail for the latter charge, pay fines and fees of $2,575, and undergo a chemical dependency evaluation. They also will ask that he receive credit for four days of time served.

Kalispell Police officers began searching for Russon after a motorist headed northbound on U.S. 93 reported passing a swerving vehicle. The other driver, later identified as Russon, allegedly followed the motorist home and confronted him about tailgating.

As the two began shouting, Russon allegedly pulled out a pistol.

"What now, [expletive]," Russon told the victim, according to court documents.

Responding police officers found a vehicle matching the victim's description and watched as Russon returned to it, hopped in and drove off, court documents said. After following for a short while, officers initiated a traffic stop and arrested Russon, according to court documents.

Russon allegedly told investigators that he was headed home when a car began tailgating him. He said he pulled over to let it pass, court documents said. When Russon arrived at his destination on Lilac Loop, the other motorist approached his vehicle aggressively and began yelling at him, he allegedly told authorities.

He said he then retrieved a handgun from his center console and showed it to the other motorist, according to court documents.

Along with the explanation, officers also picked up the odor of an alcoholic beverage from Russon, court documents said. They noted his slurred speech and flushed face, according to court documents. Russon allegedly admitted to downing five whiskey drinks over the course of the day.

Russon subsequently showed signs of intoxication during a field sobriety test, court documents said. A breath sample returned with a result of .146, according to court documents, and investigators found prior driving under the influence convictions in 2008 and 2012.

