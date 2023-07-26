Drunk driver Alexander McKellar killed cyclist and buried him in woods

Alexander McKellar, left, and his twin brother, Robert McKellar, right - PA/Police Scotland

A drink driver has admitted killing a charity cyclist and hiding his body in a grave that went undiscovered for years.

Alexander McKellar ploughed into Tony Parsons in his Isuzu pick-up on the A82 road between Bridge of Orchy and Tyndrum in Argyll and Bute, in Scotland, on Sept 29, 2017.

McKellar then teamed up with his twin brother Robert to try and cover up the crime, including burying the 63-year-old former Royal Navy officer in nearby woods.

Mr Parsons’ disappearance triggered a huge missing person investigation, which included a TV appeal by his son on BBC’s Crimewatch programme.

His remains were only discovered in the remote area in Bridge of Orchy on Jan 12, 2021 – more than three years after he was killed.

Both the McKellar brothers, aged 31, had been due to stand trial accused of Mr Parsons murder but Alexander pled guilty at the High Court in Glasgow to the reduced charge of culpable homicide.

The family of Tony Parsons leave the High Court in Glasgow, after Alexander McKellar admitted killing the charity cyclist - Laura Paterson/PA

His brother had his not guilty plea to murder accepted. Along with Alexander, he instead admitted to a charge of attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

The pair were remanded in custody as the case was adjourned until Friday of this week when further details of their actions are expected to be heard.

In a statement issued after the hearing, Mr Parsons’ family said he was a “much-loved husband, dad and grandad” and thanked the police who worked on the case and the volunteers and mountain rescue teams who took part in the initial search.

“When he said goodbye and set off on his charity cycle from Fort William that Friday, none of us expected it to be the last time we would be able to see or speak to him,” they said.

They added: “Throughout the six years since he went missing and then the subsequent criminal investigation, we had been left with many unanswered questions and it has been heart-breaking for each and every member of the family being unable to get these answers.

“As you can imagine, not knowing what has happened to someone and then the devastating news that we were provided has taken its toll on all of us as a family.”

Det Insp Fraser Spence, of Police Scotland’s major investigation team, said: “The brutal and uncaring actions of these men left the family of Mr Parsons distraught, not knowing what had happened to him for many years. It appeared that he had just disappeared into thin air.”

Tony Parsons, 63, from Tillicoultry, Clackmannanshire who was killed in September 2017 - PA

Prosecutor Alex Prentice KC told the court Alexander McKellar already had a string of road traffic convictions, including being found guilty of dangerous driving in 2009 in Oban and of drink driving three years later.

Mr Parsons had travelled from his home in Tillicoultry, Clacks in September 2017 to Fort William and was intending on returning south as part of a charity bike ride.

The amended culpable homicide charge stated Alexander McKellar drove at excess speed when unfit through alcohol on the night of the killing.

Mr Parsons was cycling on the A82 at the time and prosecutors stated Alexander failed to observe him, causing his vehicle to hit the father.

Knowing Mr Parsons was then badly hurt, he failed to get any medical help for the victim in what was described as “reckless disregard for the consequences” of his actions.

The cyclist was said to have been abandoned at the side of the road in the dark and remote area in “inclement weather”. Mr Parsons was eventually reported missing on Oct 2, 2017.

Both McKellars knew what had happened and took extreme steps to cover up the crime. The damaged car involved in the killing was dumped at the nearby Auch Estate along with their phones.

They then returned in another car to where stricken Mr Parsons lay and hauled him inside the vehicle along with his bike and other personal belongings.

The brothers went back to the Auch Estate and initially hid the body in a part of the woods. However, they later moved Mr Parsons to another location nearby, used “for the purposes of disposing [of] dead animals”.

Tony Parsons was killed on Argyll and Bute, in Scotland in September 2017 - UNPIXS

Tony Parsons caught on CCTV - UNPIXS

A grave was then dug and Mr Parsons’ body dumped in it. The brothers buried him and disposed of his belongings.

Prosecutors said they received help in trying to repair the car used in the killing, claiming the damage had been caused by hitting a deer.

The charge stated all this was to “prevent and delay the discovery of the body”. It was said they did “obstruct” the police from conducting a “full and proper investigation” into the circumstances of the killing.

This charge spanned between Sept 29, 2017 and Jan 3, 2021 listing various locations including Bridge of Orchy, Fauldhouse in West Lothian and a garage in Airdrie, Lanarkshire.

Mr Parsons’ body was eventually discovered later that month by specialist police search officers in a remote area of ground close to a farm near the A82.

Members of Mr Parsons’ family, including his wife and two adult children, were at the hearing on Wednesday.

Alexander McKellar had his not guilty plea to causing the death of Mr Parsons accepted. Lord Armstrong adjourned until Friday.

