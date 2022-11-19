Drunk driver arrested after killing man on Highway 111 near Palm Springs, CHP says

A suspected drunk driver went onto the shoulder of Highway 111 near Palm Springs and rear-ended a parked truck, killing a man and injuring two children inside, the California Highway Patrol said Saturday.

The collision happened at about 7:05 p.m. Friday in an unincorporated area south of Overture Drive. Richard A. Mann, 39, from Beaumont was driving a 2018 Chevy Silverado northbound while a 2006 GMC Sierra that was out of gas was parked on the right shoulder.

For reasons still under investigation, CHP said, Mann veered to the right, rear-ending the GMC. Both vehicles sustained major damage, but CHP said Mann fled the scene.

A 45-year-old man inside the GMC suffered major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity wasn't released. A 12-year-old girl with moderate injuries was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center, and a 12-year-old boy with major injuries was air-lifted to Loma Linda University Medical Center.

Police later found Mann at his home and arrested him on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, vehicular manslaughter and a hit and run causing injuries. He was booked into the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio and was being held on $95,000 bail.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: CHP: Drunk driver kills man on Highway 111 near Palm Springs