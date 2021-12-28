An Amarillo woman faces a drunk driving with a child passenger charge after nearly hitting an Amarillo police officer late Monday.

At 9 p.m., an Amarillo police officer was driving westbound on Amarillo Boulevard near Grant Street and was almost struck by a white car. The vehicle had just struck another car, driven onto the curb, almost struck the officer and then came to a stop after striking a pole, according to a news release from the Amarillo Police Department.

Amarillo Police Department

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Kayawna Evans, 26, was found to be intoxicated. A search warrant was drawn up for a blood warrant, and she was medically checked and cleared at a local hospital, the release states.

An 8-year-old female child was in the vehicle with Evans. The child was treated at the scene for minor injuries and released to family, officials said.

Evans was booked into the Potter County Detention Center for driving while intoxicated with child passenger under 15, which is a state jail felony.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Drunk driver arrested after nearly hitting APD officer