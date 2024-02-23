Drunk driver arrested after traveling wrong way on Eugene highway: Police

EUGENE, Ore. (KOIN) — A suspected drunk driver was arrested early Thursday morning after driving the wrong way on the highway, police said.

Harrison Hertig, 29, was booked into Lane County Jail and charged with DUII, reckless driving and reckless endangering.

Police said an officer saw Hertig driving a truck in the wrong direction of I-105 around 2:30 a.m.

“Several EPD units responded to the area as the involved vehicle continued into Springfield. An EPD lieutenant was in the right place at the right time and successfully a deployed tire deflation device. The vehicle slowed and an EPD lieutenant and a Springfield Police officer pinned the vehicle together on I-105 near Mohawk without injuries to any of the involved parties, and no significant damage to vehicles,” Eugene police said.

