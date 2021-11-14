Drunk driver charged after Lakeside woman hit, killed

Nov. 13—A 43-year-old Lakeside woman was killed when she was struck by a vehicle while walking down North Lake Road on November 5.

Sheriff's deputies reported Jessica A. Collins died after she was hit while walking near the Osprey Point RV Park.

According to Capt. Gabriel Fabrizio, law enforcement received a 9-1-1 call reporting the incident at 9:29 p.m. November 5. The caller reported a pedestrian had been hit while walking down the road.

A large group of emergency responders went to the scene, led by Lakeside Fire with the Oregon State Police, Coos County Sheriff's Office and North Bend police also responding.

First responders found Collins and attempted life-saving efforts that were not successful, and Collins was declared dead at the scene.

While investigating, deputies located the vehicle involved in the incident and identified 43-year-old Jason M. Berrier as the driver. Berrier was arrested on the scene and charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants.

The following day, Oregon State Police added to the charges, charging Berrier with manslaughter. Berrier is currently being held in the Coos County Jail.

If anyone has additional information about the case, they are encouraged to contact the Coos County Sheriff's Office at 541-396- 7800.

Jessica Collins' husband, Walter, reported a celebration of life for Jessica Collins is tentatively set for January 15 at Hauser Community Church. Walter Collins also set up a Go Fund Me to cover funeral and other expenses. The Go Fund me can be viewed at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-cover-jessicas-funeral-expenses?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf%20share-flow-1&fbclid=IwAR2u_M5kkpL_dDQ_KnMGXLxjCKqVYLxpl9_fpUlqrB1QATiXsiF_DCFtPkQ