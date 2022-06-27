Drunk driver collides at Arlington intersection with car, killing man, police say

An intoxicated motorist on Sunday ran a red light in Arlington and collided with another car that was legally passing through an intersection, killing its driver, police alleged.

A man driving a 2007 BMW 328i was speeding eastbound on East Arbrook Boulevard, ran a red light and struck about 9:45 a.m. a 2008 Ford Focus that was northbound on South Collins Street, Arlington police said.

The police said that the account of the collision came from witnesses.

The impact of the collision caused the Focus to roll. The driver of the Focus, a 22-year-old man whose name authorities did not release on Sunday, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 23-year-old driver of the BMW, Bryan Lizarzaburo Penafiel, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. When he is cleared by medical staff, Lizarzaburo Penafiel will be booked into the Arlington City Jail on suspicion of intoxication manslaughter, police said.