Drunk driver convicted in crash that paralyzed woman

Dec. 22—A judge has ruled that a man's decision to drive under the influence of alcohol made a woman a quadriplegic for life.

Now, Ryann Scott Early, 36, won't learn until January what his sentence will be for causing catastrophic injury while driving with a blood alcohol concentration of .142, more than one and a half times the legal limit, Boone County Prosecutor Kent Eastwood said Wednesday.

Early crossed a double yellow line while passing another vehicle and hit a car driven by Sherry Sue Schnee head on, according to court records. It was 7:15 a.m. and Early was intoxicated and driving 79 miles per hour in a 40-mph zone in October 2020 at 6800 East County Road 400 South in Whitestown, Eastwood said.

"This case highlights all too well the every day dangers of drunk driving," Eastwood said. "This crime and resulting life altering injuries were completely preventable, and we as citizens of Boone County must be vigilant in preventing this type of crime from happening."

The impact lacerated Schnee's liver, broke multiple ribs, and left her with a spinal cord injury, among others, according to court records. She has since been paralyzed and in need of constant medical care and assistance "with all activities of self care," according to court records.

"Our thoughts are with the victim and her family, as their lives have been dramatically altered by the careless actions of Mr. Early," Boone County Fatal Alcohol Crash Team Prosecutor Kelsey Lenox said Wednesday. "We are grateful that we have been able to obtain this conviction."

Early's contested bench trial was before Boone Superior Court II Judge Bruce Petit. Petit found Early guilty of eight charges, including causing a catastrophic injury when operating a vehicle while intoxicated and causing catastrophic injury when operating a vehicle with an ACE of .08 or more, both level 4 felonies. He is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 4.

"Drunk driving cases represent the most filed and litigated type of case in Boone County," Eastwood said. "Drunk drivers continue to kill more than 10,000 people a year in our country, and the past year in Indiana has seen an increase in impaired driving deaths."