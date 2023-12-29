Drunk driver convicted for impaired driving for the 21st time: Abbotsford police

The scene of a motorcycle accident in August 2022. Abbotsford police say the driver, Roy Heide, tried to flee the scene and had a blood alcohol content of over two times the legal limit. (Abbotsford Police Department - image credit)

A man has been charged with impaired driving for the 21st time, receiving a jail sentence of almost five years, according to Abbotsford police.

A Friday release from the Abbotsford Police Department says Roy Heide, 66, was arrested after a motorcycle accident on Clearbrook Road on Aug. 15, 2022 that resulted in serious injuries for the passenger of the motorcycle.

Police say Heide, the driver, attempted to flee the scene but was identified by officers with the assistance of witnesses.

The release says Heide's blood alcohol content was over two times the legal limit.

Heide pleaded guilty last week to impaired driving, driving while disqualified and driving while prohibited, receiving a sentence of four years and 354 days in jail.

Abbotsford PD said Heide's history of impaired driving is "incredibly concerning" and they believe it to be the most convictions for impaired driving offences someone has received in Canadian history.

"Impaired driving can have devastating consequences to innocent road users as a result of an impaired driver's decision to drive impaired," said Sgt. Paul Walker in the release.

"We continue encouraging our community to report possible impaired drivers to the police."