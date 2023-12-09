Drunk driver crashes into Fairfax County police cruiser

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Va. (DC News Now) — Officials said that a drunk driver crashed into a Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) cruiser on Thursday.

FCPD said that an officer had stopped to talk to a bicyclist on the side of Old Keene Mill Road near Huntsman Boulevard in West Springfield. The officer had noticed that the rider was cycling without any lights on and that cars were swerving to avoid him.

At one point while the officer was talking to the cyclist about “the law and the importance of having lights on a bike while riding at night,” he told the rider to move in front of his cruiser to be safer from traffic.

A BMW then crashed into the back of the officer’s car.

FCPD said that officials later determined that Charles Foreman, 55, who was driving the car, was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Police charged Foreman, of Burke, with driving while intoxicated.

The officer was treated at the scene for a minor leg injury.

“Because of where they were standing, nobody was seriously hurt. A critical reminder to drive sober,” FCPD said in a post on the platform X Friday morning.

