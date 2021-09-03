Drunk driver critically hurts 62-year-old man by bashing BMW through Manhattan bus shelter, police say

A suspected drunk driver critically hurt at 62-year-old man waiting in a bus shelter on the Lower East Side, police said Friday.

The man was waiting for a bus at the corner of Grand and Lewis streets — about a block from the Williamsburg Bridge — when at about 11 p.m. Thursday the driver of a white BMW hopped the curb and plowed into the shelter, said officials.

The crash left the victim with extensive injuries to his legs, officials said. EMS rushed him to Bellevue Hospital, where he remained in critical condition Friday.

The 26-year-old motorist was traveling east on Grand St. when he lost control of his luxury car as he turned north onto Lewis St., causing him to hop the curb, cops said.

He was taken into custody on suspicion of drunk driving, officials said. No charges were immediately filed.