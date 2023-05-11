Drunk driver destroys Clayton County family’s home, authorities say

A man was arrested after driving drunk into a mobile home Wednesday.

Clayton County police said at 2:11 p.m., officers received reports of a car that drove into a home on Ivy Lane in Riverdale.

The investigation revealed that 32-year-old Raymundo Martinez was heavily intoxicated when he ran a stop sign and hit the front porch of a mobile home, completely dislodging it from the house.

Clayton County fire officials determined that the home is inhabitable. Fire crews and the American Red Cross for assistance for the family who are now displaced.

Martinez was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries. He has been charged with failure to maintain lane, stop sign violation and open container.

Authorities said additional charges are possible.

The investigation remains ongoing.

