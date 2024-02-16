Drunk driver gets work release for hitting pedestrian in Palm Springs, driving him on roof

A Cathedral City man pleaded guilty this week to misdemeanor charges for hitting a man in Palm Springs in 2018 and continuing to drive with him on the roof of his vehicle for miles.

Randy Miller, 45, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count each of driving under the influence and hit and run, both reduced to misdemeanors. A felony assault with a deadly weapon charge was dismissed under a deal with prosecutors.

Miller was sentenced to 86 days on work release and 36 months probation, meaning he'll avoid any more jail time by working at job sites assigned by the Riverside County sheriff. He was credited for four days served after his initial arrest. He is to pay victim restitution of $20,000.

Randy Miller in court in 2019.

Miller struck a pedestrian, Jared Wright, of Palm Springs, on Sept. 11, 2018. Wright was walking on Vista Chino and was thrown onto Miller's car, remaining there as Miller drove more than two miles to his home in Cathedral City.

Wright was severely injured, with all his limbs broken, and has suffered memory loss and mobility issues since.

Investigators said Miller was driving home around 4 a.m. after dropping a friend off when he hit Wright. He reported hearing a loud noise and that his windshield was damaged, according to testimony at his preliminary hearing.

A photo showing the windshield broken in the crash, as shown during a 2019 court hearing.

He pulled over and sat in his car briefly before driving approximately two miles home. He called the police once he arrived home and found the man draped over the top of his vehicle.

Christopher Damien covers public safety and the criminal justice system. He can be reached at christopher.damien@desertsun.com or follow him at @chris_a_damien.

