Drunk driver hits MS Coast pastor on his way to church. He died 10 days later.

An Ocean Springs admitted he was drunk when he hit a motorcycle in front of a Biloxi casino, killing a Coast pastor who was on his way to church.

Jimmie Martin Jr., 60, pleaded guilty to DUI causing death this week in the Aug. 9, 2020 wreck, District Attorney W. Crosby Parker said in a news release.

Martin was sentenced to 20 years in prison by Circuit Court judge Larry Bourgeois.

The accident occurred on a Sunday morning in front of Treasure Bay Casino on U.S. 90. Gary Ray Yarberry was traveling to fill in as pastor at Gulf Coast Family Church of Nazarene when he was struck from behind by Martin.

An accident reconstructionist concluded Yarberry was going about 28 miles per hour when Martin hit him going about double that, Assistant District Attorney Alison Baker said.

Baker said Biloxi police recovered video from Treasure Bay that showed what happened in the crash.

Officers on the scene detected alcohol on Martin’s breath, as well as discovering an open beer bottle. A blood test showed Martin had a blood alcohol level of 0.12

Martin told the court at the time of the plea that he had been drinking the night before at the Island View Casino.

Yarberry spent 10 days in the hospital with a severe brain injury before dying.