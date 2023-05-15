Drunk driver hops curb, crashes into Hall County classroom, officials say

A man was arrested after crashing into a preschool Saturday.

Gainesville police told Channel 2 Action News around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, a 1998 Ford Explorer turned off Thompson Bridge Road onto Sandridge Court, heading east.

Police identified the driver as 38-year-old Jeremiah Mitchell of Gainesville.

Authorities said when Mitchell failed to stop in time when he turned, he left the roadway, hitting a flagpole and the side of Primrose School of Gainesville.

Mitchell’s vehicle came to a stop inside a classroom.

PSG officials told Channel 2 Action News that they were open on Monday for school.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

Mitchell was charged with driving under the influence and was booked into the

