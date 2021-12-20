Drunk driver involved in 3 crashes after leaving Christmas party, Washington cops say

A driver under the influence of alcohol was involved in three separate crashes following a Christmas party in Washington, police said.

The first accident occurred around 6:27 p.m. on Dec. 15 in Spokane when police responded to a crash involving a Subaru and a black Jeep, police said in a news release.

Police said the driver of the Subaru fled the crash scene.

Then authorities said they got another report about five minutes later of a Subaru seen driving on a curb and swerving into traffic before colliding into another vehicle.

Again, the driver left the scene, police said.

But about three minutes later, police said they responded to a third crash involving the Subaru and a gold Jeep.

Police then arrested the driver on two hit-and-run charges and a DUI.

“DUIs are prevalent around the holidays, we want everyone to have a safe and happy holiday season,” police said in the release. “Please drink responsibly and arrange for a sober ride home.”

Police advised the public to have a designated driver to get home safely after consuming alcohol during the holidays with friends and family.

Avalanche kills 17-year-olds skiing and snowboarding on Idaho mountain, officials say

Swim school worker caught secretly recording staff changing room, Oregon officials say

He laced wife’s ice cream with fatal dose of pills, WA officials say. Now he faces prison