A drunk driver killed a Charlotte bride in SC. How much time in prison could they face?

A bride from Charlotte was killed moments after her wedding reception in Folly Beach, South Carolina when she was struck by a woman driving under the influence, police said.

Samantha Miller, 34, was riding a golf cart when Jamie Lee Komoroski slammed into the back of the vehicle while traveling at 65 miles per hour, The State reported. The speed limit on the island is 25 miles per hour. Three others in the golf cart, including the groom, were injured.

A GoFundMe was created to help the families cover funeral and medical expenses. As of Thursday morning, nearly $600,000 has been donated.

Komoroski, 25, was charged with reckless vehicular homicide and three counts of driving under the influence, causing death.

Here’s how much time Komoroski could face upon conviction.

What are the laws on drunk driving in South Carolina?

In South Carolina, killing someone while driving under the influence is a felony, according to state law. The conviction carries a mandatory fine of $10,100 to $25,100 and one to 25 years in prison.

Injuring someone while driving under the influence is also a felony, with a mandatory fine of $5,100 to $10,100 and a prison sentence of 30 days to 15 years.

What are the penalties for wrecks that result in death?

Killing someone while driving a vehicle “in reckless disregard of the safety of others” is a felony in South Carolina.

Those convicted of reckless vehicular homicide receive a mandatory fine of $1,000 to $5,000, a maximum prison sentence of 10 years, or both. The conviction also results in the revocation of a driver’s license for five years.

What about North Carolina?

Injuring or killing someone while driving under the influence are felonies in North Carolina, according to state law.

Felony death by vehicle convictions carries a maximum sentence of 160 months in prison, according to The Snow Legal Group, a law firm based in Charlotte. Felony serious injury by vehicle can result in a prison sentence of up to 59 months.