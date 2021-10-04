Drunk driver leads Starkville police on chase

Oct. 4—STARKVILLE — A man is facing multiple felony charges after leading police on a chase, early Saturday morning.

Starkville police spokesman Sgt. Brandon Lovelady said the pursuit began in the early morning hours of Oct. 2 within the city limits. The chase continued out into Oktibbeha County and later ended at an apartment complex on Louisville Street.

Lavontraon Smith, 31, was charged with failure to yield when an officer signals, third-offense driving under the influence, and three counts of possession of a weapon by a felon (all felonies), as well as driving with a suspended license, three counts of disregard of a traffic device and speeding.

william.moore@djournal.com