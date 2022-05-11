Drunk driver reportedly causes near collision with deputy

May 11—Aaliyah Sanchez was arrested on multiple charges after a near collision with a Kings County Sheriff's deputy early Sunday morning, according to the Sheriff's office.

On May 8 around 2:12 a.m., a Kings County deputy was on patrol in rural Kings County when a Nissan Altima traveling in the opposite direction swerved into the opposite lane forcing the deputy to drive off the roadway to avoid a collision.

The deputy made a U-turn and attempted to stop the Nissan. However, the driver, later identified as Sanchez, reportedly refused to pull over and a pursuit ensued.

The pursuit lasted for several miles while Sanchez drove recklessly to evade police. A deputy deployed Stop Sticks, a tire deflation device, at the intersection of 17th Avenue and Iona Avenue where Sanchez drove over the device and the tires on her vehicle began to deflate. Sanchez continued to flee despite the vehicle's tires being worn to the rim, according to officials, ultimately fleeing west on Iona towards Lemoore.

She lost control of her vehicle in the 700 block of Iona Avenue, driving into a dirt field where she was taken into custody.

During an interview, Sanchez told authorities she had not seen the red and blue lights from the patrol car due to the lights not being bright enough.

Deputies could reportedly smell alcohol on Sanchez and a Lemoore Police officer assisting the deputies conducted a DUI evaluation, determining Sanchez was driving under the influence of alcohol.

Sanchez was booked into Kings County Jail on charges of evading a peace officer, evading a peace officer while being a wrong way driver and DUI. Her bail was set at $40,000 and she was released.