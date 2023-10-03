Drunk driver sees child endangerment charge dropped

Oct. 3—A man caught drinking and driving in Whitefish allegedly with a 1-year-old in the vehicle over the summer saw a felony charge dismissed after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor in Flathead County Justice Court.

Prosecutors charged David Samuel Taylor, 37, with child endangerment following his July 9 traffic stop. He pleaded not guilty to the felony at his July 27 arraignment in Flathead County District Court.

Whitefish Police officers pulled Taylor over on July 9 after he sped through a 25 mph zone on Second Street, according to court documents. Officers noted that Taylor sported slow and slurred speech as well as bloodshot eyes, court documents said. They also spotted a 1-year-old child in the vehicle, according to court documents.

Taylor allegedly admitted to drinking a beer roughly two hours prior to the traffic stop, but showed signs of impairment during subsequent field sobriety tests, court documents said. A breath test administered at the Whitefish Police Department registered at .140, according to court documents.

Deputy County Attorney Ashley Frechette filed a motion to dismiss the felony charge on Aug. 30, writing that Taylor had agreed to plead guilty to a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence in Flathead County Justice Court. Judge Dan Wilson dismissed the case Sept. 1.

Justice court records show that Taylor pleaded guilty to operating a non-commercial vehicle with an alcohol concentration of .08 or greater, first offense, on Aug. 30.

