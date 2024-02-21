Drunk Driver Sentenced to 22 Years for Death of NYPD Cop

A New York woman was sentenced to 22 years in prison for killing an NYPD police officer in a drunk-driving crash. Jessica Beauvais was taking shots of alcohol during her podcast in 2021. Hours later, she slammed her car into a police officer who was directing traffic at the scene of an accident. The slain officer, Anastasios Tsakos leaves a wife and two children. Cops say she was also driving on a suspended license. Beauvais was convicted of aggravated manslaughter.

