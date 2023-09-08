Drunk driver sentenced for death of Gloria Snowman; family shares its loss and grief

DOVER — After listening to victim impact statements from the family and friends of Gloria Snowman, a Dover educator and Rochester resident who was killed by a drunk driver in November 2021, the veteran judge presiding over the sentencing hearing felt moved by the expressions of love and loss.

Strafford County Superior Court Judge Mark Howard said he was moved by the volume of love shown for Gloria Snowman, who was killed at the age of 71. People testified about her love and acceptance for everyone, her work with children in Dover schools and in the court system. They painted her as the heart of her family and said the hole she left has devastated them all, family and friends alike.

"In my 36 years in this business, as a prosecutor, a defense attorney and a judge, one thing I have learned is to treat cases as clinically as possible, to remove emotion," said Howard. "You folks made that very difficult today. You have suffered a tremendous loss and nothing I can do here can change that. I can't bring her back, but maybe I can offer some closure. All of you can rely on each other and the love you have for each other."

Gloria Snowman died at age 71 as the result of injuries in a Nov. 27, 2021 accident in Rochester in which the other driver is charged with aggravated driving under the influence. She is remembered as a loving educator who inspired friends, family and co-workers.

Snowman's family and friends came out to give impact statements hoping to ensure the driver, Scott Boire, of Raymond, received the maximum sentence. Husband Robert Snowman, came wearing a special snowman pin, a Jimmy Buffett pin (the couple were parrot heads) and his heart on his sleeve for everyone to see. He broke down and was comforted by family after he read his three-page statement.

Bob Snowman is comforted after he read his victim impact statement at Strafford County Superior Court during the sentencing of Scott Boire Sept. 8, 2023. Boire caused the death of Snowman's wife, Gloria, in a car crash where he was intoxicated and a repeat offender of DUI. His son, Bobby sits by his side.

"I looked up the definition of victim impact statement," said Snowman. "I did research. This is the only time I will get to speak to the court, to show you the impact Gloria had. That Sunday started like any other, football Sunday. At half-time, Gloria went to the market for our weekly provisions. She is usually gone an hour. She did not return in an hour. A couple of hours later my life, our lives, were shattered. From that moment on, life was different than when I woke up that morning. In the ensuing days, I had to make that decision."

The family had to decide to remove Gloria from life support. Her injuries were too severe for her to ever return to her quality of life. She passed hours later.

"I hold no malice for you (Boire) and I do not seek vengeance," said Snowman. "But it is up to us, people in these courtrooms to speak for justice. Incarceration is our way of assuring safety for everyone, including the defendant. I am all about forgiveness but also accountability for the pain you inflicted, for what we can never get back."

Gloria Snowman, left, with her family, Robert, Kim and Bobby Snowman.

In a negotiated capped plea, Boire, 37, was sentenced to 7.5 to 15 years for negligent homicide, for the accident that resulted in Snowman's death. He is eligible to have one year of that sentence suspended on completion of an alcohol addiction program. His license is revoked indefinitely but for at least seven years when he can reapply.

Boire's lawyer, Joseph Prieto, asked the court to suspend most of his sentence citing that he has already completed a treatment program, holds a steady job and remains in counseling. He said having him in prison was not the best answer for him now.

To Boire, Howard said "You see this as a tragic mistake, but it is more than that. Considering your record (of alcohol-related arrests), and the risks you took I'd say this was inevitable. The path you were on was always going to lead to this day."

Howard said that while he credited the steps Boire had taken to change his life, he had to be held accountable for his crime. He said he hoped that when Boire is released, he lives a life without alcohol.

Many people spoke about the special person Gloria Snowman was, but it was her husband Robert who spoke so passionately there was not a dry eye in the courtroom. He broke down in tears when he returned to his seat and was immediately surrounded by family offering comfort.

Boire was found guilty of driving across the yellow center line on Highland Street in Rochester on Nov. 21, 2021, crossing into oncoming traffic, striking Gloria Snowman's car while she was on her way home from grocery shopping. She fought for life for nearly a week, dying two days after Thanksgiving.

Deputy County Attorney Emily Garod said that had the Tyler Shaw Law, named for the 20-year-old Concord resident who died in April 2018, been in effect at the time of the crash, Boire could have gotten up to 30 years. The law, passed Jan. 2022, allows judges to give longer prison sentences to drunk drivers convicted of negligent homicide.

Robert Snowman said, after the sentencing, that he was satisfied with the judgement. He said for him it was never about vengeance but rather about making sure Boire received the help he needed but was also kept off the streets for the safety of others.

Scott Boire is led from Strafford County Superior Court in handcuffs after being sentenced for causing the death of Gloria Snowman in a car crash as a habitual offender in driving while intoxicated.

Driver who killed woman apologizes to family

Boire also gave a statement, attempting to show how the accident had turned his life around. He said he had 22 months sober and planned to continue on a better path.

"I know a lot of people waited a long time for this and I hope I can help give you closure, and to apologize to this family," said Boire. "To lose someone like Gloria, and in such a traumatic way should not happen to anyone. I never met her, but I am truly sorry for my actions."

To Robert Snowman he said: "I took away your wife, the mother of your children and your best friend. You are a good man, and you didn't deserve this to happen to you. I have only myself to blame. I have ruined lives including my own."

