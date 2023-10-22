Drunk driver who struck, sheared off fire hydrant arrested in SLO, police say

A drunk driver struck and sheared off a fire hydrant in San Luis Obispo early Sunday morning, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

The crash at the intersection of California Boulevard and Hathway Avenue caused water to spew out of the hydrant, the agency said in a post Sunday on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The driver, which police did not identify by name, age, gender or hometown, then left the scene, according to the post.

The suspect later found on the Cal Poly campus and arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants, police said.

No one was injured in the crash, police said.

According to San Luis Obispo police Sergeant Jeff Booth, the fire hydrant was repaired quickly.

The San Luis Obispo City Fire Department had to shut down the damaged hydrant and refit it, Booth said, which is costly for the city.

Police Sunday afternoon, the identity of the driver is still unknown.