Drunk driving accident ends in tragedy

Feb. 21—HENDERSON — On Saturday night, Glen Montrell Jones Jr., authorities allege, drove while intoxicated and collided with a car driven by Dani Bowen, causing both cars to run off the road, totaling them both.

Bowen's husband, Darren Shaw, who was in the passenger seat and sustained severe injuries, including 13 broken ribs and a broken femur, remains in stable condition at a hospital in Chapel Hill.

Bowen was released from Maria Parham Health after approximately 12 hours on Sunday morning. And following a wellness check by law enforcement officers, Bowen was found deceased in her home Monday evening.

According to the state Department of Corrections, Jones, 31, has been on the wrong side of the law before — for DWIs, no less. In 2013, he was charged with speeding to elude law enforcement, for which he was granted probation. Three years later, he was charged with a level two DWI and sentenced to split probation, or partial confinement. He would later be sentenced in relation to a level one DWI in 2017.

At that same time, he had been driving with a revoked license, which had previously been revoked due to the aforementioned DWI — a crime for which he was convicted and given a suspended sentence in Franklin County Jail.

After Saturday's incident, Jones blew a 0.34 on a breathalyzer test, said Trooper J.A. Thomas, one of the State Highway Patrolmen who responded to the scene. That's more than quadruple the legal limit of 0.08.

Jones was driving his girlfriend's vehicle — though it's not yet been confirmed under what circumstances he acquired her keys, said Thomas.

As for Shaw, he's still in a Chapel Hill hospital in stable condition, though suffering from more than a dozen broken bones. He'll likely have to undergo physical rehabilitation so that he can become reacquainted with walking, said his niece, Jennifer Batzel.

Though initially concerned about the couple's dogs, Lucy, Cowboy and Belle, Batzel was pleased to find out that the Warren County Animal Ark, of which Bowen was the director, volunteered to foster the dogs until they can return home.

Batzel encourages everyone to "adopt, don't shop."

Donna Gifford, sister to Shaw, wants people to know that an incident like this could happen to anyone, and that those responsible need to be held accountable.