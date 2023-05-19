Drunk-driving charges dropped against off-duty Indy officer, prosecutor will refile

Intoxicated driving charges against an off-duty Indianapolis police officer have been dismissed after officials with the Marion County Prosecutor's Office say a witness was unable to make a court hearing, but prosecutors intend to refile the case.

The motion to dismiss the case against Gregory Ressino was accepted last week after prosecutors said in court records that their essential witness, a civilian, was unavailable for a court date. A spokesman told IndyStar the office will refile the charges.

The move comes well over a year after Ressino was charged with two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, one of those counts being for endangering a person, in connection with the hit-and-run crash.

Police in court records said Ressino was seen on surveillance footage at a bar drinking 10 beers and three shots of hard liquor before leaving about 11 p.m. Nov. 15, 2021. Roughly 20 minutes later, residents in a south-side neighborhood reported a black car crashing into the back of a vehicle parked on the street, reversing, then pulling into a nearby driveway.

Investigators determined the damaged black car was registered to Ressino, a 23-year veteran with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Police said Ressino told them he “had a few beers” before driving home and had hit a car in the neighborhood but planned to exchange insurance information with the car's owner the following day. When asked by police, the car owner said they never heard from him.

