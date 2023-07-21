Drunk, drug driving arrests up this year in Cheboygan County

CHEBOYGAN COUNTY — Cheboygan County Sheriff Tim Cook has reported that drunk and drug driving arrests are up for the first six months of the year as compared to last year.

“With my department, we are seeing increases in drunk and drug driving arrests,” Cook said. “I believe now that Covid has been officially declared over, people are getting out more with some making bad decisions.”

So far this year, the Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Department has made 25 arrests for drunk driving and nine for drugged driving.

According to Cook, car crashes are on the rise across the state. Statistics at michigan.gov’s traffic crash reporting system show 40 percent of fatal vehicle crashes in 2022 involved alcohol or drugs. It also shows there were 9,331 alcohol-involved crashes with 322 fatalities and 2,452 drug-involved crashes with 249 fatalities.

In Cheboygan County, during the same period, there were 25 alcohol-involved crashes, resulting in two fatalities and 15 injuries, and 10 drug-involved crashes, causing nine injuries.

“To put that in perspective, law enforcement agencies as a whole in Cheboygan County investigate a drug or alcohol involved crash about every 10 days, and statewide about 32 crashes are investigated daily,” said Cook. “We are taking a proactive stance on drunk and drugged drivers. If you get behind the wheel and are under the influence, you go to jail. There is no in-between.”

Cook added that his department is working with the prosecutor’s office to finalize the protocol to forfeit vehicles for those charged as repeat offenders.

“If a person has been arrested in the past for drunk driving, then we are going to begin the process of instituting forfeiture proceedings under the Michigan Vehicle Code,” Cook said.

The statute permits for the forfeiture, out-of-court settlement, or relinquishment of a vehicle used at the time of arrest pursuant to a seizure order from the court, according to Cook. These funds are then distributed to be used toward law enforcement costs and victim services.

“I want people to think about their actions and the possible results of the decisions they make before they decide to get behind the wheel,” Cook said. “If a person makes that wrong decision and gets arrested, there are going to be costs and consequences.”

The Cheboygan County Prosecutor’s Office will initiate the forfeiture program Aug. 1, 2023.

“The OWI vehicle forfeiture program will be yet another tool in our joint efforts with the Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Department to continue to make the roads as safe as possible in our county,” said Cheboygan County Prosecuting Attorney Melissa Goodrich. “It will also transfer some of the enforcement costs away from the innocent taxpayers and to the person who chose to commit the crime.”

Cook said his department also receives complaints for open alcohol and marijuana use in public or other places that are prohibited.

“Again, people need to be respectful of others, and know the laws as they will be accountable for their actions,” he said.

“Weekly my department is arresting drunk or drugged drivers,” said Cook.

