A 'drunk dude' accidentally entered an Airbnb full of police officers in a viral TikTok video

Palmer Haasch
·2 min read
police tiktok viral video about &#39;drunk dude&#39; breaking into house
Three Montana-based deputies chronicled the story of a man entering their Airbnb rental overnight. @sheriffk9misty/TikTok

  • Three Montana-based deputies posted a video chronicling a drunk man entering their Airbnb.

  • The deputies were staying in Milwaukee for police training and found a 19-year-old in the rental.

  • WISN 12 reported that the man was not charged after he allegedly entered the wrong home intoxicated.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

A group of Montana-based sheriff's deputies posted a viral TikTok alleging they apprehended a "drunk dude" who broke into the Airbnb that they were renting in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The video shows three deputies telling the story of a drunk man entering the Airbnb that they were renting while in Milwaukee for emergency vehicle operations training. According to the Flathead County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, which reposted the viral video, the three men seen in the clip were Deputies Pesola, Vander Ark, and Grant.

"This silly guy found the one Airbnb in all of downtown Milwaukee, WI loaded with cops," Charles Pesola says in the video. "He woke up in handcuffs."

@sheriffk9misty

##burglary ##sheriffk9misty ##fyp ##storytime ##lol ##crime

♬ Relaxed everyday loop BGM - Milk

Pesola runs the @sheriffk9misty TikTok account that uploaded the viral video. As of Monday, the video had been viewed on TikTok more than 1.1 million times. The account has over 200,000 followers and chronicles the activities of Pesola and his police dog, Misty.

In the video, Pesola says that he heard a noise early in the morning that he thought was one of the other deputies going to the bathroom. However, the deputies realized in the morning that one of the doors to the house was open, and found a 19-year-old asleep in a bed, local Milwaukee ABC affiliate WISN 12 reported. After finding the man, they called Milwaukee police.

In a follow-up TikTok video, Pesola said that the deputies didn't press charges and that the 19-year-old did not go to jail. WISN 12 reported that the intruder was neither cited nor charged, and that police said that he was intoxicated and had entered the wrong home.

In an interview with WISN 12, Pesola said that it had been a "lucky" situation.

"What if that dude stumbled into a bed with a kid, or my wife. I mean, it could have been a different morning, right? So wrong place, wrong time, lucky place, lucky time, that there's dudes that actually know how to handle that," Pesola told WISN 12.

Insider was unable to reach the Flathead County Sheriff's Office by phone for comment. Pesola did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Insider

