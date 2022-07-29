Drunk Ellington man stole car from Vernon auto repair shop: police

Jul. 29—VERNON — An Ellington man is facing multiple charges after police say he broke into an automotive repair business and stole a car because he was drunk and didn't have one.

The man, Zachary Caron, 26, told police he felt bad about what he had done. He was charged July 15 with first-degree burglary, third-degree burglary, third-degree larceny, and third-degree criminal mischief.

A police affidavit provides the following details:

On June 29, officers were dispatched to Auto Care LLC on Windsor Avenue for a reported burglary.

The owner said someone broke into the shop overnight and a car was missing. He watched the security camera footage, which showed a man punch out one of the building's windows.

Interior cameras captured the man as he opened one of the garage doors and drove out in a Honda Accord.

The owner's son, and fellow employee, said he recognized the man in the video as someone who he'd seen walking in the area before and had asked about the car that was stolen.

Based on that information, police checked with other local business to see if anyone else recognized the man.

Employees at nearby Lucky's Cabaret recognized him. In particular, the manager of the bar said the man showed up at the club the night before and attempted to enter after the business was already closed. He said the man broke a fence around the club's patio.

Police posted a photograph taken from the surveillance video on the department Facebook page, which garnered multiple tips that identified the man as Caron.

Police visited his home, and Caron admitted to breaking into the business and stealing the car. He said he didn't target the business specifically.

After taking the car, he drove to Hartford, where he purchased crack cocaine. He left the car parked near a bus station and rode the bus back to Vernon, Caron told police.

As he walked home, he said, he threw the keys into a wooded area behind the Family Dollar.

For breaking news and happenings in North Central Connecticut, follow Matthew Knox on Twitter: @MatthewPKnoxJI, and Facebook: Matthew P. Knox JI.