'Drunk as f***': The testimony that led to more charges in crash that killed Rashid Conteh

Witnesses, text messages and grand jury testimony led to intoxicated driving-related charges against a man already facing other counts in a September crash that killed 22-year-old Rashid Conteh and injured two other people.

"He was drunk as f***," a woman who was on a date with Connor Gaskill earlier that night. She texted the message to a friend about 15 minutes after the crash. The woman was not with Gaskill at the time of the crash.

The texts are among new details filed in an amended probable cause affidavit being used to charge Gaskill with four additional counts of causing serious bodily injury, and death, while operating a vehicle intoxicated. Marion County prosecutors in October charged the 24-year-old Pendleton man with reckless homicide and criminal recklessness, alleging he did not slow down nor stop at two stop signs before T-boning the Lyft ride that Conteh and his brother were in shortly after midnight Sept. 29.

Data pulled from the car Gaskill drove, according to police in court records, show the vehicle was traveling 55 mph on East 24th Street, 25 mph faster than the limit, just before colliding with the Lyft on Delaware Street. The impact pushed both cars onto the yard of a nearby home.

Conteh suffered grave injuries from the crash and died shortly after being taken to a hospital. He and his brother had spent the night downtown at a concert and were on their way home in a Lyft when the crash occurred. The brother and driver of the Lyft were both taken to the hospital, but survived.

Rashid Conteh's family questions investigation into crash

Since the crash, Conteh’s family has raised questions about how the investigation was handled, claiming Gaskill was not given blood or alcohol tests by police as required by state law. In a probable cause affidavit previously filed that detailed Gaskill’s arrest, investigators wrote paramedics checked him at the scene, and he walked away.

Conteh’s family argues his charges could’ve been upgraded at the outset if he had been properly tested by police.

Story continues

“We are pleased that the Marion County Prosecutor has investigated the case and added appropriate charges. We thank them for their diligence,” the family said in a statement.

IndyStar has reached out to Gaskill’s attorney, who has not yet responded.

In more texts provided in the new court records sent by the woman who was on a date with Gaskill that evening, she said police did not breathalyze him.

Indiana law requires a driver involved in a crash that causes serious bodily injury or death to undergo a portable alcohol test. If the test reveals signs of alcohol, law experts previously told IndyStar, or if police have reason to believe a person is intoxicated, they may be further tested. If the driver refuses to be tested, police may apply for a warrant to get a blood draw. The tests, according to state law, must be given within three hours of the crash.

Previously:Even after arrest, 'puzzling' investigation leaves Rashid Conteh's family with questions

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said an internal investigation into the actions of the responding officers that night is ongoing, and declined to comment, citing the active investigation. Conteh's family said they've had "no doubt" since the crash that alcohol was a factor and believe police "incompetence" delayed "appropriate charges."

The probable cause affidavit also includes observations of Gaskill at the scene after detectives reviewed body camera footage from the officers.

A detective in the affidavit noted Gaskill is seen on footage at the crash with glassy eyes and droopy eyelids. When asked by officers what happened, Gaskill is said to be heard responding “he got hit so hard he didn’t know.”

Gaskill told police he was heading to Anderson from Broad Ripple. The body camera footage, according to police, further showed he refused medical treatment at the crash. He then left the scene.

“After providing his information, a statement and a cursory check by paramedics, Connor Gaskill walked from the collision area,” the affidavit said.

In November, about two months after the crash, the woman who was on a date with Gaskill that morning said she didn’t get into the car with him that night because she realized he was intoxicated.

A bartender in front of the grand jury further told investigators that he served Gaskill a drink that night, and saw him consume more later.

Gaskill is scheduled to appear in court Thursday regarding his new charges.

Contact Sarah Nelson at 317-503-7514 or sarah.nelson@indystar.com

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Testimony leads to more charges in crash that killed Rashid Conteh