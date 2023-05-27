Drunk judge to be detained throughout investigation after killing soldier in traffic incident

A National Guardsman died as a result of a road accident

An intoxicated Tandyr ran over and killed a 23-year-old National Guard soldier at a checkpoint in Kyiv late on May 25, media reported.

The judge was detained for violating of the rules of road safety or operation of transport in a state of alcoholic, narcotic or other intoxication, which caused the death of the victim (part 3 article 286-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The judge denied that he was drunk and said he wasn't aware of how a bottle of alcohol appeared in his car.

"Maybe, it has been left from the past," he said.

Tandyr didn't deny his involvement in the incident and declared his readiness to bear responsibility if his guilt is proven. The judge's lawyer stated that he did not refuse to provide biological samples. The prosecutor clarified that Tandyr voluntarily took only a part of the tests and the results are still pending.

The judge will be held in custody for the duration of the investigation, reported Suspilne.

The Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office reported earlier that biological samples were forcibly taken from the judge.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine