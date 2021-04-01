Drunk man allegedly jumps fence of National Counterterrorism Centre after mistaking it for hotel

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
James Crump
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
&lt;p&gt;The limousine of US President Barack Obama is seen in front of the National Counterterrorism Centre building on 6 October 2009 in McClean, Virginia&lt;/p&gt; ((AFP via Getty Images))

The limousine of US President Barack Obama is seen in front of the National Counterterrorism Centre building on 6 October 2009 in McClean, Virginia

((AFP via Getty Images))

A drunk man allegedly hopped over a fence at the National Counterterrorism Centre after mistaking the facility for a hotel.

Jatinder Singh, 28, was caught on the property of the Virginia-based counterterrorism centre in the early hours of 14 March, according to a probable cause statement obtained by NBC4 Washington.

Mr Singh was discovered when he entered the McLean complex at around 5am and tried to book a hotel room for the night, offering staff members a credit card and a New York driver’s license bearing his name.

“Defendant responded that he was there to rent a room,” the authorities claimed in the court documents released this week.

After responding officers arrived at the centre, they discovered that Mr Singh was also in possession of another man’s wallet, containing credit and identification cards.

Read more:

After having his Miranda rights read out to him, Mr Singh then explained to the police that he works with the person who owns the wallet, according to officers.

The 28-year-old, who the authorities claimed was “noticeably unsteady on his feet and exhibited slurred speech,” later told police that he had spent the night drinking tequila nearby and was “only there seeking a meal and a place to stay.”

Mr Singh was charged with trespassing and was booked into the Alexandria Detention Centre. He was released from federal custody a day later and is due in court on 27 May.

The centre, which was set up after the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, is part of the Office of Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), with staff members at the Virginia complex responsible for national and international counterterrorism efforts.

Mr Singh told the New York Post on Thursday that he did not know he was trespassing on “federal property” when he hopped the fence, adding: “I was just looking for help. I just see the building with the lights.”

Recommended Stories

  • After blank front page, newspaper learns it's appreciated

    Stories are back on the cover of Kansas City’s Northeast News this week after the newspaper intentionally printed a blank front page of its previous edition to show community members what they'd miss if the newspaper folded. A handful of new advertisers have emerged, along with other ideas to keep the Northeast News afloat, said Michael Bushnell, publisher and co-owner.

  • Signs You’re Developing Dementia, According to an Expert

    While many people dismiss cognitive changes in themselves or a family member as “normal aging,” this isn’t always the case. “Alzheimer’s is not a normal part of aging,” Monica Moreno, Senior Director, Care and Support, Alzheimer’s Association tells Eat This, Not That! For example, with normal aging sometimes people may forget where they parked their car coming out of the store, “that happens to all of us,” she points out. “But the problem is if you get in the car and get lost coming home—that’s not normal.”Alzheimer’s is a progressive brain disease that causes a slow decline in a person’s ability to remember, think, plan and ultimately function, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. It impacts more than 6 million Americans, who are living with the disease. And by 2050, that number is projected to skyrocket to nearly 13 million. While there is no cure for Alzheimer’s or dementia, identifying it early on is key in treatment. Read on for the Alzheimer’s Association 10 Early Signs and Symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don’t miss these Signs Your Illness is Actually Coronavirus in Disguise. 1 You Are Experiencing Memory Loss That Impacts Daily Life One of the most key signs of Alzheimer’s or dementia, especially in the early stage, is not being able to remember recently learned information, Moreno points out. This can be in the form of asking the same questions over and over, or having to rely on memory aids. 2 You Are Having Planning or Solving Problems Challenges If you start to notice changes in your ability to develop and follow a plan or work with numbers—including difficulty following a recipe or keeping track of your bills—it could be a sign of Alzheimer’s or dementia. 3 You Suddenly Have Difficulty Completing Familiar Tasks Is organizing a grocery list or remembering the rules of your favorite game suddenly challenging? “A person living with Alzheimer’s or dementia often finds it hard to complete daily tasks,” Moreno explains. 4 You Are Confused About Times or Places If you suddenly are losing track of dates, seasons, and passages of time, it could be an early sign of Alzheimer’s or dementia. 5 You Have Trouble Understanding Visual Images and Spatial Relationships Some people with Alzheimer’s or dementia experience vision problems. “This may lead to difficulty with balance or trouble reading,” says Moreno. 6 You Encounter New Problems with Words When Speaking or Writing If you suddenly notice you are having trouble following or joining a conversation, it could be Alzheimer’s or dementia. Moreno explains that this could be as simple as struggling with vocabulary, having difficulty naming a familiar object, or using the wrong name such as, calling a watch a “hand-clock.” 7 You Are Misplacing Things and Struggle to Retrace Steps If you can’t remember where you put things and are unable to retrace your steps to find them again, it could be a sign of Alzheimer’s or dementia, per Moreno. 8 You Notice Decreased or Poor Judgment Has your decision making or judgement seem to have deteriorated? This could be Alzheimer’s or dementia. “They may use poor judgment when dealing with money or pay less attention to grooming,” says Moreno. 9 You Start Withdrawing From Work or Social Activities If you are living with Alzheimer’s or dementia you may start experiencing changes in your ability to hold or follow a conversation. As a result, you might start withdrawing from hobbies or social activities. This could be in the form of giving up on an activity or following a favorite sports team. 10 Your Mood and Personality May Start Changing Moreno also says that a person living with Alzheimer’s or dementia may experience mood and personality changes. “He or she can become confused, suspicious, depressed, fearful or anxious,” she explains. RELATED: The Easiest Way to Avoid a Heart Attack, Say Doctors 11 What Should You Do If You Have Any of These Symptoms First, don’t stress out yet. “Exhibiting one or more of these 10 warning signs does not mean someone has Alzheimer’s,” Moreno points out. “In fact, these signs may signal other—even treatable—conditions.” Make sure to speak with your doctor so they can help you to determine why you are experiencing cognitive changes so you can better manage it—whatever the diagnosis may be. To learn more about Alzheimer’s and to find resources, visit alz.org, or call the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7, free Helpline at 800-272-3900.

  • 4-year-old dies after teen in stolen SUV slams into family’s car, Georgia cops say

    The child’s father was also injured.

  • Hong Kong: Jimmy Lai among seven activists found guilty over protests

    Media tycoon Jimmy Lai and veteran politician Martin Lee are among those facing time in prison.

  • What all 30 MLB stadiums look like from space

    Here's a look at what all 30 Major League Baseball stadiums look like from a bird's eye view via Google Maps.

  • A history of the decades-long feud between Steve Jobs and Bill Gates, whose love-hate relationship spurred the success of Microsoft and Apple

    Microsoft's Bill Gates and Apple's Steve Jobs had periods of civility. Other times, they were at each other's throats.

  • 'More confidence about the results': FDA authorizes two rapid coronavirus tests for home screening

    Consumers will soon be able to buy rapid tests for the virus that causes COVID-19 without a prescription after the FDA authorized two home tests.

  • Blinken vows U.S. support for Ukraine in call with foreign minister

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a phone call with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Wednesday, affirmed Washington's support for Ukraine's territorial integrity "in the face of Russia's ongoing aggression," the State Department said in a statement. Ukraine and Russia have been at loggerheads since Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 and over its support for separatist rebels fighting in Ukraine’s eastern Donbass region, which Kyiv says has killed 14,000 people. Blinken "expressed concern about the security situation in eastern Ukraine and offered condolences on the recent loss of four Ukrainian soldiers," the statement said.

  • Andre Drummond's Lakers debut cut short with toe injury in loss to Bucks

    Andre Drummond loses the nail on his big toe during the Lakers' loss against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night at Staples Center.

  • Day 3 of the Derek Chauvin trial: Jurors see body-cam videos; early witness to George Floyd's arrest sobs on stand

    A witness who glimpsed the early moments of George Floyd’s arrest testified Wednesday in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin.

  • Osaka wants its torch relay cancelled as COVID cases jump

    The governor of Japan's Osaka prefecture has called for the cancellation of the Olympic torch relay in its largest city amid a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, presenting an early test to organisers as they plan for the Games during the pandemic. Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura said on Thursday the torch relay in the city should be cancelled and he wanted to have discussions with the Tokyo organising committee on the matter. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told reporters he thought the decision had already been made.

  • Hurricanes goalie Alex Nedeljkovic named NHL Rookie of the Month

    The 25-year-old Canes keeper was 6-1-1 with a 1.85 goals-against average and a .934 save percentage in eight March appearances.

  • Game of Thrones stage show to bring Westeros to the West End and Broadway

    The play will depict a pivotal gathering before the events in the novels and the hit TV series.

  • Suspect Identified After Deadly ‘Business Dispute’ Shooting Spree in California

    Reuters/Orange County PoliceAuthorities have identified 44-year-old Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez as the gunman who allegedly opened fire inside a California office building on Wednesday, killing four people in what officials said was a “business dispute.”During a Thursday press conference, police said they were looking into whether Gonzalez chained the gates to the Orange County office complex and lay in wait before opening fire and killing four people—including a 9-year-old—and wounding another. While authorities have not named the victims, they have identified them as one man, two females, and a 9-year-old boy. A female and Gonzalez are being treated at a local hospital.“It appears a little boy died in his mother’s arms as she was trying to save him during this horrific massacre,” Orange County District Attorney Public Administrator Todd Spitzer said Thursday, adding that Gonzalez may be eligible for the death penalty if convicted.BREAKING: Suspect in mass shooting in Orange identified by Orange PD as 44-year-old Aminadab Gasiola Gonzalez from Fullerton. Police say he has a personal and/or business relationship with adult victims and that this was not a random shooting. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/EbO3r2btBg— Gigi Graciette (@GigiGraciette) April 1, 2021 Spitzer said the “horrific rampage” was the result of a “targeted” attack. All the victims knew Gonzalez through business or personal relationships. At around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, police responded to reports of shots fired at the offices of Unified Homes, a real estate business and mobile home seller located in the complex alongside other businesses.A law enforcement source told ABC7 said the gunman shot “into the windows” after locking the courtyard. Since the gates were chained shut with bike cable locks, officers were forced to engage Gonzalez from the outside while they waited for bolt cutters. Gonzalez was also armed with pepper spray and handcuffs, police said.Eventually, Gonzalez was apprehended with a gunshot wound—though authorities did not say if it was sustained by an officer or self-inflicted.In the complex’s courtyard, police then found two victims, the young boy and a woman who remains in critical condition. On the upstairs outdoor landing, police found a woman fatally shot. Two others were found inside the office.Lt. Jennifer Amat, a spokeswoman for the Orange Police Department, said Thursday that police found a semi-automatic handgun, a backpack with pepper spray, handcuffs, and ammunition in the scene. They believe it belonged to Gonzalez.Public records list Gonzalez’s address as a mobile home park in Anaheim that appears to be closed. He is listed as the owner of three trucking businesses and a relative of a licensed real estate agent who works for Unified Homes. Gonzalez’s family did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast's requests for comment. One man who identified himself as a friend of one of the victims posted on Facebook: “He killed my friend for whatever reason. Why no one knows. It’s just a sad thing to hear. Never in a million years would I think something like this could happen to him.”Wednesday’s massacre marks the third mass shooting in the United States in two weeks. A gunman in Atlanta killed eight people in three Asian massage parlors. Days later, a 21-year-old man killed ten people inside a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Mark-Paul Gosselaar talks 'Saved by the Bell' episode that 'would never get made' now

    "This episode would never get made in current times, and rightly so,” the actor said.

  • Man Arrested For Hate Crime After Threatening to Shoot Chinese Customers at SF Bakery

    A man who threatened to shoot Asian customers at a bakery in San Francisco has been arrested on hate crime charges, local authorities confirmed. Police were called to the 300 block of Golden Gate Avenue in Tenderloin on Sunday morning after a man “entered a local business, threatened to get a gun and shoot AAPI customers,” according to a Twitter post by the SFPD Tenderloin Station. TL Officers arrested the suspect and booked him in County Jail.

  • Donnie McClurkin says he’ll likely ‘be alone’ forever due to his sexuality

    Gospel singer Donnie McClurkin is opening up yet again about his sexuality, revealing in a recent episode of TV One’s Uncensored that he may end up alone for the rest of his life. McClurkin, 61, had previously opened up years ago about his past struggles with homosexuality, which he called a “perversion,” and claimed that he was able to suppress his sexual orientation, citing his and many Christian churches’ stance on homosexuality as a sin. Comparing homosexuality to diabetes he said, “I don’t eat sugar, but it doesn’t mean that I don’t want sugar.”

  • An Asian American woman says Chick-fil-A listed her name as 'China' on her order. The chain says it's a misunderstanding.

    The customer says she just wants to know that Chick-fil-A is taking the matter seriously, adding that she doesn't care about offers of free food.

  • Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams retiring after 33-year run

    The last time Roy Williams left North Carolina, he was a virtually unknown assistant who was getting his first shot as a college head coach at tradition-rich Kansas. Now Williams is leaving the Tar Heels again with a resume chock full of honors — as a retiring Hall of Famer with more than 900 wins, three national championships and a legacy built on more than three decades of success at two of college basketball’s most storied programs. The school announced the decision Thursday, some two weeks after the 70-year-old Williams closed his 18th season with the Tar Heels after a highly successful 15-year run with the Jayhawks.

  • Suez Canal blockage: Captain of Ever Given not aiding probe; calamity's cost tops $1B

    The cost of blocking shipping for almost a week through the Suez Canal, one of the world's busiest waterways, comes in at right around $1 billion.