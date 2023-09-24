Drunk man arrested after shooting at non-existent home intruders

A man was arrested for discharging his weapon negligently after an early morning shooting in Simi Valley.

According to a release from the Simi Valley Police Department, officers responded to a “suspicious incident” regarding a subject that rang a resident’s doorbell and then hid in nearby bushes just before 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

The first responding officer arrived on scene and found the man, identified as 63-year-old Gary Laskowski of Simi Valley, crawling out from under bushes with a firearm in his hand. He was detained without incident.

“The investigation revealed that the subject was under the influence of alcohol and thought intruders were in his residence,” SVPD said. “Officers located evidence of multiple rounds fired within the subject’s residence and garage from his own firearm.”

Additionally, officers found an additional bullet hole in the driver’s side door of a nearby parked vehicle that belonged to one of Laskowski’s neighbors and another bullet hole in the neighbor’s garage.

“Officers determined there were no intruders in the residence and the subject negligently fired multiple rounds from his own weapon,” authorities said.

Laskowski was booked at the Ventura County Main Jail for gross negligence discharge of a firearm.

