Drunk man arrested in St. Augustine after he fired shots into victim’s car

44-year-old Jason Crawford of St. John’s County was arrested in late August for a DUI, firing into a car, and well as criminal mischief after harassing a woman in her home.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Around 7 p.m. on August 25, Crawford had driven into the driveway of the victim’s house and was seen on security footage yelling at her.

Arrest reports from the St. John’s County Sheriff’s Office state that a little while later he drove by the residence and fired a gun from his car into the victim’s car while the victim was still home.

SJCSO found security footage that showed Crawford firing two shots into the victim’s car at 7:45 p.m., and SJCSO found bullet casings in his car.

Arrest reports state that Crawford admitted to trying to harass the victim.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Following this incident, at approximately midnight the same day, SJCSO received calls that Crawford was at the Vilano pier drunk, screaming, and attempting to drive.

SJCSO deputies were able to pull him over and noticed a strong smell of alcohol in his car. Reports state that he refused to give any license or insurance, refused to participate in a field sobriety test, and refused the breathalyzer.

After he was told that this left it up to the deputies to decide if he was able to drive, he began screaming again, this time for a lawyer.

He was promptly put under arrest for DUI.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.