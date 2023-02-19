Drunk man who brought shotgun into Oregon bar tackled, beaten with his own gun by patrons: police

Police in Oregon say that an intoxicated man entered a bar with a shotgun and was quickly disarmed and stopped by quick thinking bar patrons.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the Skyland Pub in Troutdale, Oregon on Thursday night and found that a visibly intoxicated man had entered the bar with a shotgun and was quickly confronted by two customers, Oregon’s Fox 8 News reported .

Police say the two patrons were successfully able to disarm the man and stop him by grabbing the shotgun and hitting him in the face with it.

Other patrons helped tackle the man while others filed outside.

The suspect has been identified as 39-year-old Arturo Michel-Apolinar who police say is facing charges that include menacing and unlawful use of a weapon.

Court records show that Michel-Apolinar was released from jail on Friday.

are viewed in the early morning in Portland, Oregon

The suspect is said to be the only person who was injured during the incident.

The sheriff's office said that they recovered the shotgun at the scene.

The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to a request for further comment from Fox News Digital.