Drunk man stabs good Samaritan who came to his aid after gas station fight, GA cops say

A man was hospitalized after police say he was stabbed with a box cutter while attempting to help another man who had been in a fight at an Atlanta gas station, Georgia news outlets report.

The incident occurred Monday, Aug. 8, around 10:45 p.m. in the parking lot of a Shell gas station on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, Atlanta police said in a news release. Officers arrived to find a man with a “minor cut.”

Another man, who authorities said was drunk and wielding a weapon, had been in a fight with a third person and was knocked unconscious, WAGA reported, citing investigators. When a bystander tried helping him up, he stabbed the man in the neck with a box cutter, police said.

The bystander ran inside the gas station for help and was later taken to a hospital, according to WAGA and WXIA. His condition wasn’t known as of Tuesday, Aug. 9.

The man with the box cutter was arrested at the scene, police said. Authorities haven’t released his identity, and it’s unclear what charges he may face.

The incident remains under investigation.

