Drunk man stole vehicle, charges say

Jun. 3—MANKATO — A man allegedly stole a running vehicle from a Mankato driveway and drove it while he had an alcohol concentration nearly three times the legal limit.

A resident on Swiss Street reported his vehicle was stolen around 1 a.m. Tuesday. He left it running while he ran inside.

The missing vehicle was spotted soon after at a gas station with Sefu Murekezi, 25, of Mankato, inside, according to a court complaint.

A breathalyzer allegedly sowed Murekezi had an alcohol concentration of 0.22. He was taken to a detox facility and charged by warrant Monday in Blue Earth County District Court with felony theft and gross misdemeanor DWI.

The Free Press