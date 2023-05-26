Drunk motorist caught driving on pedestrian path sentenced in district court

May 26—A Kalispell man arrested after allegedly drunkenly driving down a pedestrian path last year was sentenced earlier this month in Flathead County District Court for driving under the influence, fourth or subsequent offense.

Judge Dan Wilson on May 11 ordered 31-year-old Steven Lee Myers to 13 months with the state Department of Corrections to await placement in a residential treatment facility. Following treatment, Myers will serve a suspended three-year sentence with credit for seven days of time served.

Initially brought up on the drunk driving charge and one count of threats or improper influence in official matters, Myers changed his plea in February after striking a deal with prosecutors. Under the terms of the deal, prosecutors agreed to drop the latter felony, which they did during Myer's sentencing.

Montana Highway Patrol troopers arrested Myers in the early morning hours of March 18, 2022 after spotting a Chevrolet Suburban heading down a walking path near the intersection of Woodland Drive and U.S. 2 in Kalispell, according to court documents. Following a traffic stop, they identified Myers as the driver, court documents said.

Myers allegedly sported watery, bloodshot eyes and gave off an odor of an alcoholic beverage. He struggled during a subsequent field sobriety test, court documents said.

While Myers allegedly admitted drinking alcohol prior to the stop, he refused a breath test. Arrested and placed into a patrol vehicle, Myers allegedly threatened to attack the trooper and possibly harm his children. According to court documents, Myers said he knew where the trooper and his family lived.

During a blood draw at a local medical center later on, Myers allegedly said that he "would make it his life's mission to physically harm" the trooper.

A search of Myers' criminal history turned up three prior driving under the influence convictions, in 2010, 2012 and 2013, according to court documents.

