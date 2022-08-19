Drunk Putin lover attacks people on the streets of Poland – video

A man behaved aggressively

The man attacked the paramedics with his fists. In response, he was asked to calm down.

“I love Putin,” he shouted. “Why shouldn’t I? This is my right, isn't it? Don’t you have a democracy here?” The man also added vulgar remarks about relations between the US and Poland.

At some point, a fight broke out between the man and the by passers.

Since the foreigner was aggressive, he was detained and handed over to the police.

The Czech Republic, which currently chairs the EU Council, will propose to consider the issue of a visa ban to Russians at an informal meeting of foreign ministers at the end of August.

The idea of a complete ban on entry into Western countries for Russians is finding more and more supporters. In addition to Ukraine, calls for this ban are voiced by Russia's European neighbors. Many of them have already closed the borders for Russian citizens.

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin announced on Aug. 8 that she intends to limit the travel of Russians to Finland and other EU countries.

The Latvian Embassy in Russia already stopped issuing visas to Russians for an indefinite period. Estonia has decided from Aug.18 to ban entry into its territory of Russian citizens who have Schengen visas issued by this country.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine