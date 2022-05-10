Drunk Russians kidnap Ukrainian referee near Kherson

Iryna Petrova at a peaceful rally in Nova Kakhovka

According to the council, five drunk men, adorned with Russia’s St. George ribbons, forcibly took Petrova to a police station, after she allegedly refused to participate in a local soccer tournament, organized by the occupation authorities.

37-year-old Petrova was assaulted at 1600 near her home, and the exact motive for the kidnapping remains unclear.

“Eyewitnesses report (these) men were intoxicated and forcibly escorted the woman to a police station, where she is being detained,” the message reads.

