Drunk Russians kidnap Ukrainian referee near Kherson
According to the council, five drunk men, adorned with Russia’s St. George ribbons, forcibly took Petrova to a police station, after she allegedly refused to participate in a local soccer tournament, organized by the occupation authorities.
37-year-old Petrova was assaulted at 1600 near her home, and the exact motive for the kidnapping remains unclear.
“Eyewitnesses report (these) men were intoxicated and forcibly escorted the woman to a police station, where she is being detained,” the message reads.