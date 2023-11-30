Drunk woman in accident had last drink at Davio's in Braintree. How the hearing went

BRAINTREE − Davio's owner Steve DiFillippo said it was the first time in his nearly four decades in the business that he was facing a charge that one of his restaurants served an intoxicated patron.

"I'm embarrassed," DiFillippo told the town's license board during a disciplinary hearing Tuesday afternoon.

"We try so hard to do the right thing. We should never have let this happen," DiFillippo said, adding that he has two friends who lost relatives in accidents caused by drunken drivers.

After a 90-minute hearing, the board dismissed the charge on a 4-1 vote.

"I haven't seen any evidence she was drunk at the time she was served her last drink," said Town Clerk James Casey, who chairs the board, citing the legal standard of proof for the charge.

More: Braintree must comply with the MBTA Communities Act for housing. How will it adhere to it?

The charge stemmed from an incident at Davio's South Shore Plaza location Oct. 11. A patron identified as a Hingham woman left the restaurant at about 8 p.m. after attending a work party with 17 other people. The woman was served three drinks, either Mediterranean martinis or Mediterranean cosmos, along with food, over the course of a little over two hours.

Braintree police officer Brendan McLaughlin, the board's licensing officer, testified that the woman was seen on video driving out of the mall parking lot onto Common Street. She later struck a motor vehicle at the intersection of Common and Washington streets and drove away, hitting a second vehicle on Elm Street less than a mile away.

The woman failed field sobriety tests and was arrested on charges of drunken driving, leaving the scene of an accident and driving an unregistered motor vehicle, he said. She did not take a breath or blood test to measure blood alcohol levels.

While at the police station being booked, the woman was "falling-down drunk. She had her last alcohol at Davio's," McLaughlin said.

McLaughlin said Davio's has a reputation of following a strict policy on alcohol sales.

"This fell through the cracks," the officer said of the incident.

More: Special pension sought for K-9 Kitt's partner, who was shot in Braintree shootout

Carl Johnson, a lawyer representing Davio's, cited case law that holds that for Davio's to be responsible for serving an intoxicated person, the patron must show signs of intoxication at the time they were served their final drink.

Restaurant staff, who cooperated with the investigation and testified at the hearing, said she did not show any such signs and there are no cameras in the area where the party was seated.

Casey said there are "too many unknown factors" to find a violation took place.

Building Inspector Russell Forsberg cast the lone vote in support of a violation.

Since it opened the mall location six years ago, Davio's has not been before the board for a disciplinary hearing. The board's typical penalty for a first-time violation is a one-day liquor license suspension, with the penalty suspended for six months and not imposed unless further violations are found.

There are 11 restaurants in the Davio's chain.

Johnson said the incident is "cause to see things are stepped up in the future" in terms of liquor service policies.

Said DiFillippo, "I won't be back again."

Reach Fred Hanson at fhanson@patriotledger.com.

Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Patriot Ledger subscription. Here is our latest offer.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Braintree board dismisses liquor charge against Davio's