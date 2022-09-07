Drunk woman detained for dragging victim with her car for 1 kilometer in hit-and-run in China

A woman who failed a field sobriety test has been detained after dragging a woman for around 1 kilometer (approximately 0.6 miles) in a hit-and-run incident in Hunan Province, central China last week.

The incident occurred in Loudi City around midnight on Friday when a 28-year-old female driver, only identified by the surname Xiao, rear-ended an electric bicycle driven by a 36-year-old woman surnamed Xie, authorities said on Sunday.

The victim was reportedly driving in front of Xiao’s sedan when she was struck and her clothes became stuck to the front of the car. Despite being aware of the collision, Xiao continued to drive away, dragging Xie for around one kilometer before being stopped by the traffic police.

Authorities conducted a field sobriety test on Xiao and found that her alcohol level was at 124.51 milligrams per 100 milliliters, which is considered “drunk driving” under Chinese traffic regulations as she exceeded the 80 milligrams per 100 milliliters limit.

Circulating videos from the incident show the angry traffic officers berating Xiao while she appears to remain unaffected by what is happening. Meanwhile, Xie is seen lying face down and naked with her clothes still stuck to the car as the driver is confronted by the officers.

After some more yelling, Xiao eventually exits her car and is led to the side, where an officer can be seen showing her the damage she had done to Xie.

Xiao was eventually detained and charged with “causing traffic casualties.” Authorities are still investigating the incident.

Under Chinese Criminal Law, a hit-and-run conviction could carry jail time between three and seven years and could also include more punishments if fatalities are involved.

Xie was later brought to the hospital. She was reportedly in stable condition and is expected to survive the incident.

Featured Image via NHY影视

