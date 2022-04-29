Drunken argument leads to deadly shooting, SC sheriff says

An “alcohol fueled” argument precipitated a deadly shooting Thursday night, according to Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis.

Sumter County deputies charged 44-year-old Cory Lydell Dingle of Mayesville with murder, attempted murder and gun possession during a violent crime.

“This incident is a sad situation,” Dennis said. “It appears to be an alcohol fueled argument that led to unnecessary violence that resulted in the needless death of a local citizen and severe injuries to another.”

At about 10:30 p.m., Dingle was arguing with two men on 4th Street in Mayesville, which is between Sumter and Florence. He shot both with a handgun, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said. Police were called and arrested Dingle at the scene, according to reports.

One victim, Sam Lesane, died from gunshots to the upper and lower body after a being hospitalized, according to the office. Another victim was shot in his arm and abdomen. He is in stable conditions at a hospital, the office said.

Deputies jailed Dingle at the Sumter County Detention Center where he remained as of Friday afternoon while awaiting a bond hearing.

Murder is punishable with 30 years to life in prison and can be punished by death under certain circumstances.