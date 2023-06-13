Drunken argument leads to stabbing

Jun. 13—MOREHEAD — A South Carolina man was jailed in Rowan County early Sunday after police say he slashed another man with a knife.

Jose Angel Regaldo-Gomez, 25, of Walterboro, South Carolina, is charged with second-degree assault and public intoxication after an altercation at the Motel 6 in Morehead on Sunday.

According to an arrest citation, an officer with Morehead Police Department responded to a call from a male stating Gomez was attempting to cut his neck.

Once on scene, a patrolman located the victim who had a "severe laceration" to his neck and cuts on his hands.

The victim stated he and Gomez got into an altercation before Gomez took out a small knife and slashed at him.

The citation isn't clear about what started the altercation between the two men.

The officer wrote Gomez smelled of booze, was unsteady on his feet and admitted to drinking eight beers.

Gomez faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of second-degree assault.

