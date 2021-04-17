Drunken bar patrons kept CMPD from helping gunshot victim. State yanks liquor permit

Joe Marusak
·1 min read

A north Charlotte bar had its liquor permits suspended after drunken patrons assaulted police and kept them from getting to a gunshot victim, state investigators said Saturday.

Since March 26, police have twice responded to calls of shots fired at The Press Box Bar and Grille “and other incidents where patrons were injured,” according to a N.C. Alcohol Law Enforcement Division news release.

A crowd and an employee of the bar recently blocked officers from getting to a gunshot victim to render aid, ALE officials said.

“Reports obtained from the officers described the bar crowd as ‘intoxicated’ and ‘uncooperative,’ according to Saturday’s statement. “So much so, that two (Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department) officers were assaulted during the response, and one sustained injuries which required medical treatment.”

ALE special agents suspended the liquor permits on Friday. The bar is in the 9600 block of North Tryon Street.

“The Alcohol Law Enforcement Division will not tolerate any pattern of violence or lack of responsible supervision by any ABC permittee which jeopardizes the safety of patrons,” Omar Qureshi, ALE special agent in charge of the Harrisburg district, said in the release.

The Harrisburg district covers Mecklenburg, Union and seven other counties.

Press Box management couldn’t be reached for comment.

Recommended Stories

  • Simon & Schuster Won’t Distribute Book by Cop Involved in Breonna Taylor’s Killing

    Following widespread backlash, Simon & Schuster said Thursday night that it will no longer be involved in the distribution of an upcoming book written by one of the Louisville, Kentucky, police officers who participated in the deadly raid that killed Breonna Taylor last spring. Simon & Schuster also said it had no knowledge that Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly’s book, which was acquired by the independent publisher Post Hill Press that has a distribution deal with S&S, prior to its announcement earlier in the day. “Like much of the American public, Simon & Schuster learned of plans by distribution client Post Hill Press to publish a book by Jonathan Mattingly. We have subsequently decided not to be involved in the distribution of this book,” the company said in a statement Thursday night. Also Read: Louisville Cop in Raid That Killed Breonna Taylor Lands a Book Deal pic.twitter.com/iYYsiK6D0m — Simon & Schuster (@simonschuster) April 16, 2021 Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, one of the three Louisville cops who participated in the no-knock raid of Taylor’s apartment in March 2020, is writing the book, which will be called “The Fight For Truth: The Inside Story Behind the Breonna Taylor Tragedy,” according to the Louisville Courier-Journal. Post Hill Press specializes in “conservative political books,” according to its website, and has previously published books by Rep. Matt Gaetz, who is currently being investigated on suspicion of sex trafficking and various forms of corruption, as well as right-wing figures like Dan Bongino and Laura Loomer. Post Hill Press did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment. Before deciding to withdraw from distributing the book, Simon & Schuster said in a statement: “The editorial and publishing decision of our distribution clients are theirs and theirs alone, and are made independently of Simon & Schuster. Per our agreements with them we are unable to pick and choose which titles on their list to distribute.” Also Read: Breonna Taylor's Mother Says 'Nobody Has Been Held Accountable' 1 Year After Police Killing Simon & Schuster is just one of many publishers recently to experience severe backlash after wading into contentious culture war issues, particularly when it comes to presenting the views of people either perceived us, or proved to be, the party in the wrong. For just one example, Woody Allen’s memoir, “Apropos of Nothing,” which was dropped by Hachette Book Group in early 2020 after dozens of company staged a protest walkout after the the company acquired the book. Similarly, after Missouri Senator Josh Hawley became prominently involved in the events leading to the deadly, seditious Jan. 6 Capitol riot — including expressing support for the crowd that would later storm the Capitol in an attempt to overthrow the U.S. government — his book deal was dropped by… Simon & Schuster. Read original story Simon & Schuster Won’t Distribute Book by Cop Involved in Breonna Taylor’s Killing At TheWrap

  • Man with rifle in his trench coat harasses woman at California beach, police say

    “Who knows what it averted in Malibu, or wherever the guy would end up.”

  • Black grandfather punched, kicked by 5 officers in viral video

    A video that shows Louisiana police punching and kicking a man while his grandson watched has sparked an investigation. KSLA 12 reported the Minden, LA police department have issued an investigation into the use of force in the incident. The man identified to the news platform by family as Robby Bailey was walking his autistic grandson to school on Thursday when the struggle with five officers occurred.

  • Army Sgt. Jonathan Pentland Suspended After Harassing Black Man in Incident Captured on Video

    The Army staff sergeant who is seen in a viral video harassing a Black man on the street in a South Carolina suburb was suspended Thursday after being charged with third-degree assault, according to HuffPost.

  • Catawba Indians declared victor in NC casino court fight, clearing way for construction

    Federal judge says Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians had no basis for claims against Catawba casino.

  • Air Force One subcontractor countersues Boeing over delays

    In a seven-page lawsuit filed in state district court in Fort Worth, GDC Technics LLC seeks more than $20 million in damages from Boeing. The lawsuit alleges that Boeing’s mismanagement caused the delays, not GDC’s actions. The Fort Worth-based subcontractor contends that Boeing failed in its contractual obligations to the subcontractors, including failing to pay what GDC was due for its work.

  • NC man, Texas girlfriend posed inside the Capitol on Jan. 6. Next stop: A courtroom

    A QAnon devotee and a lifestyle coach posted photos and live videos during Jan. 6 riot, FBI document shows.

  • Voluntary Gun Buybacks Are the Best This Country Is Going to Get

    A big chunk of the nation is too steeped in anti-government paranoia for anything mandatory to ever work.

  • As mask mandates end, Oregon bucks trend with permanent rule

    As states around the country lift COVID-19 restrictions, Oregon is poised to go the opposite direction — and many residents are fuming about it. A top health official is considering indefinitely extending rules requiring masks and social distancing in all businesses in the state. The proposal would keep the rules in place until they are “no longer necessary to address the effects of the pandemic in the workplace.”

  • Sean Hannity blasted for calling Adam Toledo a ‘13-year-old man’

    A guest on Hannity’s Fox News show had previously referred to Kyle Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, as a ‘little boy’

  • Mitch McConnell refused to allow Ruth Bader Ginsburg to lie in state in Capitol, book claims

    ‘Mitch McConnell is not a force for good in our country,’ Nancy Pelosi reportedly told author

  • SolarWinds: Russian intelligence behind major cyber attack, Raab reveals as US expels diplomats

    ‘We see what Russia is doing to undermine our democracies’, foreign minister says

  • BLM activist arrested for anti-Asian hate crime in Seattle

    ‘Thank God the light finally changed and I was able to drive off’, said victim after abuse

  • Pro-UK parties could stop an independence majority at Holyrood, claims Lib Dem leader

    Pro-UK parties could yet stop an independence majority at Holyrood because even “hardline” SNP voters are unsure about Nicola Sturgeon’s mid-pandemic push for a new referendum, the Lib Dem leader has claimed. Launching his party’s manifesto, Willie Rennie said the SNP vote was “softer than I’ve ever seen it” in the current campaign and insisted it was “all to play for”. He predicted that momentum could rapidly swing away from the nationalists in the final weeks of the campaign, despite opinion polls currently suggesting a pro-independence majority after May 6 is a near certainty. The Lib Dems have said the next Holyrood term should be focused on recovery from the pandemic rather than a new independence vote. The party is proposing large increases to spending on mental health services, a jobs guarantee for young people and play-based education up to the age of seven. It also published proposals for MSPs to be able to vote to hold Scottish ministers in "contempt of parliament" after the SNP repeatedly defied votes in the previous term. The Lib Dems won just five seats at Holyrood in 2016 but Mr Rennie insisted his party had the potential to make gains across Scotland, highlighting Caithness, Sutherland and Ross as a seat he believes he can take from the SNP. “There's a lot to play for, and the vote amongst the SNP is softer than I have ever seen it,” Mr Rennie said. “The hesitation amongst the SNP voters is considerable. “There was a lady I met the other day, she's been a hardline SNP supporter all of her life. She said she was just not sure this time, and [her reasons were] Alex Salmond and pushing an independence referendum in the middle of a pandemic.” He also claimed that centrist Tory voters were moving to the Lib Dems because they were put off by a “harder, darker edge” to the Conservatives under Douglas Ross. He claimed socially liberal voters attracted by the “bubbly and bright” Ruth Davidson at the last election did not like the current incumbent. Mr Rennie said the Tories had adopted more right wing positions under Mr Ross and cited a masked photocall on a military jeep as an example in which he “just looked a bit darker”.

  • Second body pulled from water as 11 remain missing on capsized boat off Gulf Coast

    The search for survivors continues.

  • AOC ignores Marjorie Taylor Greene’s incessant Twitter pleas for a public ‘head to head’

    MTG says a debate ‘would be informative for the American People’ with her degree in business administration and AOC’s degree in economics

  • ‘It is the right thing to do’: Chelsea Clinton calls on Trump to release a vaccination photo to help win over MAGA anti-vaxxers

    Referencing concerns that Republicans are warier of Covid vaccines, 41-year-old says ‘real difference’ could be made in vaccine effort with image of former president’s jab

  • From Asian hate crime to a minimum wage: 25 things Ted Cruz has voted against this year

    All the votes the Texas senator opposed in 2021 – including not one confirmation of a woman to the position of Cabinet secretary

  • Chrissy Teigen returns to Twitter

    The entrepreneur made her comeback on Friday (April 16), saying she had decided "to take the bad with the good"."Turns out it feels TERRIBLE to silence yourself and also no longer enjoy belly chuckles randomly throughout the day and also lose like 2000 friends at once," she tweeted as she reactivated her account.

  • Elon Musk’s SpaceX will build spacecraft to land Nasa astronauts on moon, report says

    Artemis will land the first woman and person of colour on the moon