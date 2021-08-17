Drunken driver called 911 on herself, charges say

Aug. 17—MANKATO — A young woman reportedly called 911 as she drove while intoxicated on a Mankato highway.

A Blue Earth County dispatcher answered a 911 call from an unknown woman who was crying and screaming at about 8 p.m. Saturday, according to a court complaint. The the call was made on Highway 169.

A driver then called dispatch to report nearly being struck by another vehicle. A police sergeant located the vehicle and found the apparent driver at a Mankato apartment complex. A breathalyzer showed she had an alcohol concentration of 0.24.

She was taken to detox facility and later charged with gross misdemeanor DWI.