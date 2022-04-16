Drunken driver convicted in crash that left daughter unable to walk sentenced to 26-plus years

Jimmy Dean Landis pleaded guilty in January to nine crimes linked to the Father's Day traffic crash that left his daughter, Zoey Landis, shown here, unable to walk.

The drunken driver convicted in last year's Father's Day crash that left his daughter paraplegic was sentenced Friday to prison terms totaling 26 years, six months.

Kansas sentencing guidelines called for Jimmy Dean Landis to face a maximum potential prison sentence of 11 years, four months, on his most serious conviction, for aggravated battery while DUI causing great bodily harm or disfigurement.

But Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay asked District Judge Steven Ebberts Friday to exercise his option of giving Landis a stiffer sentence.

Ebberts then did that.

He sentenced Landis to 21 years, eight months for that crime and to a total of four years, 10 months for other related crimes, putting Landis' total at 26 years, six months.

Daughter remains unable to walk

Landis, 37, pleaded guilty last January to nine crimes linked to the June 20 crash in the 5100 block of S.W. Burlingame Road.

The crash seriously injured his daughter, Zoey Landis, then 6 years old, and caused minor injuries to his son, Zackory Landis, then 5.

Landis admitted in his plea agreement that blood test results showed he had an alcohol level of 0.21%, nearly three times the legal limit, after the crash occurred.

Zackory Landis and Zoey Landis didn't live with Jimmy Landis but were spending time with him for Father's Day on June 20.

The plea agreement said that prior to the crash, Jimmy Landis had consumed a significant amount of tequila at the home of his significant other.

Jimmy Landis was driving a car in which his daughter and son were passengers when it left the roadway and struck a tree, Kagay said.

The crash left Zoey Landis unable to walk, and she is not expected to regain that ability. She still has movement in her upper arms.

Landis had previously been convicted twice of driving on a suspended license and three times of driving under the influence, the plea agreement noted.

These sentences will run consecutively

Ebberts imposed the following five sentences Friday upon Landis to run consecutively:

Story continues

• 21 years, eight months for a felony conviction for aggravated battery while driving under the influence causing great bodily harm or disfigurement, with the victim being Zoey Landis.

• One year, six months for a felony conviction for aggravated battery while DUI causing bodily harm, with the victim being Zackory Landis.

• One year, two months on a felony conviction for aggravated child endangerment, with the victim being Zoey Landis.

• One year, two months on a felony conviction for aggravated child endangerment, with the victim being Zackory Landis.

• And one year on a felony conviction for interference with a law enforcement officer, committed as Landis interacted with Shawnee County sheriff's officers after the crash.

These sentences run at the same time

Kagay said Ebberts also imposed these sentences, which are to run at the same time.

• One year and a $2,500 fine on a felony conviction for DUI by someone who has at least three past DUI convictions.

• Six months and a $100 fine on a misdemeanor conviction for driving on a suspended license by someone who has at least two past convictions for that crime.

• Six months on a conviction for attempted battery to a law enforcement officer, committed when Landis unsuccessfully tried to kick or strike at a Shawnee County sheriff's deputy with his knee at a hospital after the crash.

• And a $60 fine on a conviction for a child restraint violation.

Tim Hrenchir can be reached at threnchir@gannett.com or 785-213-5934.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Drunken driver who left daughter paraplegic sentenced to 26-plus years