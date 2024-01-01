Drunken driver crashes into downtown Des Moines barriers, 'narrowly missing' NYE revelers

A Des Moines man is facing several criminal charges after he allegedly fled from police and crashed into traffic barriers in downtown Des Moines, narrowly missing bar patrons celebrating New Year's Eve, according to authorities.

The 35-year-old Des Moines resident was arrested early Monday morning and has been charged with three felonies, three serious misdemeanors and one aggravated misdemeanor for the incident.

Authorities say an Iowa State Patrol officer attempted to pull over the man at about 12:22 a.m. on Interstate 235 for driving 75 mph in a 55 mph speed zone. The driver allegedly did not stop, instead exited the interstate at Third Street and accelerated toward downtown "at a high rate of speed," according to court documents.

The driver did not slow down and continued to drive recklessly before he crashed into the traffic barriers in the roadway at Third Street and Court Avenue, "where countless patrons of the Des Moines bars were partaking in New Year's celebrations," court documents say. There were no reports of injuries.

Damage to the traffic barriers totaled $6,700, according to court documents. Des Moines and Polk County put up the traffic barriers to address safety concerns on Court Avenue, making the entertainment district for pedestrians only on busy nights.

The driver attempted to flee on foot, according to authorities. Iowa State Patrol and Des Moines police officers pursed and deployed a Taser.

He was then taken into custody, when he stated he was under the influence of alcohol and cocaine, court documents allege. Authorities also said the man had slurred speech, bloodshot eyes and "exhibited extreme drunken-like behavior."

The Des Moines man was charged with a felony for eluding law enforcement and a felony for first-degree criminal mischief. As a previously convicted felon, he faces a felony charge and a serious misdemeanor for an unloaded firearm that police located in his vehicle.

He also was charged with false imprisonment, a serious misdemeanor. According to authorities, the man refused to let his wife out of the car, despite her demands to be allowed to exit the vehicle.

He also faces a serious misdemeanor for possession of a dangerous weapon while under the influence and an aggravated misdemeanor for operating a vehicle while under the influence, which is his second offense, authorities say.

In a Facebook post, Des Moines police said officers responded to 262 calls between 8 p.m. on New Year's Eve and 6 a.m. on New Year's Day. It noted this arrest, as well as the arrest of a 23-year-old man for public intoxication "following a dispute at the bar."

Michaela Ramm covers health care for the Des Moines Register. She can be reached at mramm@registermedia.com, at (319) 339-7354 or on Twitter at @Michaela_Ramm

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Drunken driver crashes into Court Ave traffic barrier on New Year's Eve